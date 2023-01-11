Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

AGLE opened at $0.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $4.79.

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.95% and a negative net margin of 1,471.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Research analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 98,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 430,576 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

