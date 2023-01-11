Brokerages Set National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) PT at $44.17

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on EYE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of National Vision to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Transactions at National Vision

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Vision

National Vision Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in National Vision by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,691,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,145,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,163,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,008,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05. National Vision has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $45.86.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $499.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. National Vision had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About National Vision

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Read More

