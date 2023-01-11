Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives $29.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.11.

LTHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Livent Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. Livent has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Livent had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $231.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.19 million. Equities analysts expect that Livent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 2,902.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Livent during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Livent during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Livent during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Livent during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

