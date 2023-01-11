Analysts Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target at $175.09

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 86.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.0 %

CYBR opened at $120.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $180.01.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $152.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.18 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

