Analysts Set ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Target Price at $250.89

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.89.

Several research firms recently commented on SWAV. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.14, for a total transaction of $801,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,483.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $2,037,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,359.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.14, for a total transaction of $801,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,483.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,300 shares of company stock valued at $14,652,804 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,400,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,596,000 after acquiring an additional 86,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,531,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,550,000 after acquiring an additional 627,712 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,525 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $199.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.02. ShockWave Medical has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $320.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.54 and a beta of 1.04.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.