Analysts Set Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) PT at $101.23

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Oshkosh by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $742,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK stock opened at $92.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.93. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.15). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 108.03%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

