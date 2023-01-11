Brokerages Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Price Target at $7.80

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

DLAKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($9.14) to €9.00 ($9.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

