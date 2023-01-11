Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives $89.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.50.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $64.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $54.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.13.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Hasbro by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

