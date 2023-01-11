Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives $89.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2023

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.50.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $64.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $54.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.13.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Hasbro by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.