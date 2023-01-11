Analysts Set Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target at $133.78

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGLD. Eight Capital cut their price target on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Royal Gold by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Royal Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Royal Gold by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $124.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.33. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $147.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Further Reading

