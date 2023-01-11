Analysts Set Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target at $38.71

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 232.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,589,000 after purchasing an additional 663,711 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 13.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,883,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,290,000 after purchasing an additional 586,784 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 27.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,514,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,783,000 after purchasing an additional 322,900 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at about $8,371,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $31.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.11. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $45.04.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $556.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also

