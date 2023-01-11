Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $41.61 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.61.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
Teladoc Health Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $23.87 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $88.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.98.
Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health
In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,925 shares of company stock worth $105,198. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $756,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 65,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teladoc Health Company Profile
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

