Brokerages Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT at $39.09

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $856,684.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,553.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in KB Home by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in KB Home by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08. KB Home has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

