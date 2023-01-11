The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives $11.72 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.72.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPS. Barclays boosted their price objective on GAP from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on GAP to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

GAP Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE GPS opened at $12.19 on Friday. GAP has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $18.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.73. GAP had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GAP will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $438,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,635 shares of company stock valued at $652,752 over the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in GAP by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,608,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $318,135,000 after purchasing an additional 247,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,348 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 9,453.9% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 214.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,366,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 931,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 9.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 586,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 50,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

