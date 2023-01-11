The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives C$89.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$89.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

NYSE BNS opened at C$50.33 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$45.26 and a 12 month high of C$74.86. The stock has a market cap of C$59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.756 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 31,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

