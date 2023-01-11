Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives C$9.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.04.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBM. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.80 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Hudbay Minerals

In other news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$21,750,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,927,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$137,228,440.17.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

TSE:HBM opened at C$8.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.95. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$4.07 and a twelve month high of C$11.17. The stock has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$451.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$393.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

