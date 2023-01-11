Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alkermes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Alkermes stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

