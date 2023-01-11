BMO Capital Markets Lowers Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Price Target to $10.00

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Arko Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of ARKO opened at $8.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.28. Arko has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Arko by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,996,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,553 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Arko by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 163,790 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Arko by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after acquiring an additional 163,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arko by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,143,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after acquiring an additional 155,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

