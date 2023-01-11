AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AerSale in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Get AerSale alerts:

AerSale Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $16.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $878.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.40. AerSale has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $21.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at AerSale

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AerSale news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,452,249 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $65,893,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,133,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,179,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other AerSale news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 112,100 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,698,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,452,249 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $65,893,285.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,133,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,179,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerSale by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,039,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerSale by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 363,292 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerSale by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 499,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 67,725 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerSale in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,043,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AerSale by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 15,010 shares during the period.

AerSale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.