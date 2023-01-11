StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Cinedigm Trading Up 8.0 %
Shares of Cinedigm stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.86. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51.
Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter.
Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.
