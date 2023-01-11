StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of Cinedigm stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.86. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinedigm

About Cinedigm

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cinedigm by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cinedigm by 66.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 56,826 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Cinedigm by 412.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cinedigm in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinedigm in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.