C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Cut to $90.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.73.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $92.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $15,734,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.