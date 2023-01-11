Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Raised to $186.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $176.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.17.

Shares of BIDU opened at $134.75 on Monday. Baidu has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $171.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 92.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Baidu by 123.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

