Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Raised to $25.30

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.20 to $25.30 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BILI. HSBC lowered their price target on Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BILI stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,670,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,690,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,218 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,151,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 880,474 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 752,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,888,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,134,000 after purchasing an additional 405,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.