Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Truist Financial

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $26.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.72. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $516.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

