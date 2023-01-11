nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT Lowered to $30.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NCNO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.
nCino Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NCNO stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70. nCino has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 0.30.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in nCino by 2.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in nCino by 22.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in nCino by 0.3% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in nCino by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
