Contrasting Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) & Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Sun Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Sun Communities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.8%. Sun Communities pays out 171.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Annaly Capital Management pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Communities has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Annaly Capital Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Sun Communities has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sun Communities and Annaly Capital Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities $2.27 billion 7.84 $392.25 million $2.05 70.12 Annaly Capital Management $1.98 billion 5.24 $2.39 billion $8.02 2.77

Annaly Capital Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sun Communities. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Communities and Annaly Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities 8.81% 3.34% 1.66% Annaly Capital Management 126.07% 18.29% 2.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sun Communities and Annaly Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities 0 1 7 0 2.88 Annaly Capital Management 0 4 5 0 2.56

Sun Communities presently has a consensus target price of $168.86, suggesting a potential upside of 17.47%. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus target price of $22.55, suggesting a potential upside of 1.44%. Given Sun Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Annaly Capital Management.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Annaly Capital Management on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

