Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $12.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.0 %

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $17.21.

Insider Activity

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 149.53%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,413,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,526.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,413,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,313 shares of company stock worth $3,233,793 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chico Wealth RIA lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 69.4% in the third quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 20.5% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 251.9% during the second quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 202,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 145,016 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $192,352,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $6,298,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.