Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at UBS Group

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s current price.

CCL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

NYSE:CCL opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

