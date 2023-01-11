BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $78.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

BWA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.30.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $43.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $50.09.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 77.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 490,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,403,000 after buying an additional 214,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.