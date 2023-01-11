Head-To-Head Review: bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) vs. Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME)

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of bluebird bio shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of bluebird bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Prime Medicine and bluebird bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A bluebird bio 2 6 1 0 1.89

Profitability

bluebird bio has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential downside of 13.35%. Given bluebird bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe bluebird bio is more favorable than Prime Medicine.

This table compares Prime Medicine and bluebird bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Medicine N/A N/A N/A bluebird bio -8,828.28% -173.58% -77.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prime Medicine and bluebird bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Medicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A bluebird bio $3.66 million 176.47 -$819.38 million ($6.10) -1.28

Prime Medicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than bluebird bio.

Summary

bluebird bio beats Prime Medicine on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. The company's clinical study program includes HGB-205, HGB-206, and HGB-210 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of lovo-cel in the treatment of patients with SCD; and HGB-204, HGB-205, HGB-207, and HGB-212 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of beti-cel in the treatment of patients with ß-thalassemia. It has strategic collaboration and license agreements with Orchard Therapeutics Limited, Forty Seven, Inc., and Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

