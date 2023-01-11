Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $9.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HOOD. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $8.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 149.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,549.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,413,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $101,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 334,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,078.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,413,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,313 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,793 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 26.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after buying an additional 309,508 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 515,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 6.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 254,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

