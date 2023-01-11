HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $350.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.08% from the company’s previous close.

HUBS has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.55.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $289.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.24. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $596.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,740. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 12,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

