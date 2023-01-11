Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Raised to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $114.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $138.70. The firm has a market cap of $304.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,363,357,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,656,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,144 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,969,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

