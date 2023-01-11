Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,500 by Credit Suisse Group

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,500 ($42.64) price target from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.99) price target on Shell in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($35.94) price objective on Shell in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($37.77) price objective on Shell in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($36.39) price objective on Shell in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 3,300 ($40.20) price objective on Shell in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,947.20 ($35.91).

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,376.50 ($28.95) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,557 ($31.15). The stock has a market cap of £166.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,356.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,267.62.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

