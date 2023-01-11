The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $124.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $158.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BILL. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Bill.com Price Performance

Bill.com stock opened at $101.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.96. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $262.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,087,122.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,974 shares of company stock valued at $9,255,743. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Bill.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

