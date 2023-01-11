Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
CWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance
Shares of CWK stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 922.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
- Is Salesforce’s New Rally The Beginning Of A Big Uptrend?
- Can Lockheed Martin Corporation Hit Another All-Time High in Q1?
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.