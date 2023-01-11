Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of CWK stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 922.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.