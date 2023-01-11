Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Raised to $150.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of BABA opened at $114.88 on Monday. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $138.70. The company has a market cap of $304.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.90.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

