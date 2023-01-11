Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 60.92% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASAN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.77.
Asana Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $13.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $74.89.
Institutional Trading of Asana
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 580.0% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 311.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 47.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
