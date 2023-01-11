Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 60.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASAN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.77.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $13.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $74.89.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 190.24% and a negative net margin of 79.14%. The business had revenue of $141.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asana will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 580.0% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 311.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 47.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.