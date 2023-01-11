AAR (NYSE:AIR) PT Raised to $57.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AIR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

AAR Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AIR opened at $46.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16. AAR has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.28.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,406,547.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $781,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,535,068.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,406,547.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,583. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AAR by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,918,000 after acquiring an additional 305,785 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in AAR by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in AAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 27,652 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in AAR by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

