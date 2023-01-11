Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rathbones Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
RTBBF stock opened at $20.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. Rathbones Group has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $20.35.
Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.
