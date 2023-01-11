Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of Renault stock opened at $32.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20. Renault has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $42.23.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

