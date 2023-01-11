Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.
Renault Stock Performance
Shares of Renault stock opened at $32.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20. Renault has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $42.23.
Renault Company Profile
Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renault (RNSDF)
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
- Is Salesforce’s New Rally The Beginning Of A Big Uptrend?
- Can Lockheed Martin Corporation Hit Another All-Time High in Q1?
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.