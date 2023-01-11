Nuvation Bio Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Nuvation Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvation Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

NYSE NUVB opened at $2.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $495.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.41. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $6.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45.

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg bought 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $93,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $93,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg acquired 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $83,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 165,041 shares of company stock valued at $315,736. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,443,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after buying an additional 1,671,908 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after buying an additional 1,470,000 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth about $6,078,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 971.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 826,426 shares in the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

