Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software giant will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.09.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $228.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $323.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.9% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

