Brokers Issue Forecasts for Yum! Brands, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Yum! Brands in a report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $5.87 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Yum! Brands’ current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $129.40 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $133.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.03.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 55.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.