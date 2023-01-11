FY2024 EPS Estimates for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Increased by Analyst

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of SJW Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.70. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SJW Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $175.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.13 million.

SJW Group Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $81.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. SJW Group has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $83.88. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 30,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $47,694.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,500.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SJW Group news, COO Andrew Gere sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $62,017.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,409.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $47,694.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,500.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,342 shares of company stock valued at $160,678. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

