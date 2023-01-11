Brokers Offer Predictions for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $28.34 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($16.59) per share.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by ($0.70).

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.45.

MDGL stock opened at $298.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $315.45.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 273,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,836,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 100.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $5,066,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total value of $1,919,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $8,224,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total value of $1,919,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,420 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

