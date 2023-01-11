FY2025 EPS Estimates for Roche Holding AG Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roche in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will earn $3.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roche’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roche’s FY2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen cut shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roche has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $39.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00. Roche has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $53.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roche by 58.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,819,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,790 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in Roche by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,366,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,010,000 after acquiring an additional 283,119 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,665,000 after acquiring an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roche by 18.4% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 701,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 109,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 665,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

