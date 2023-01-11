Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Gorilla Technology Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Gorilla Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

Shares of Gorilla Technology Group stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81. Gorilla Technology Group has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:GRRR Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Gorilla Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

