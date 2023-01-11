Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Graphite Bio, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Graphite Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Graphite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Graphite Bio’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04.

Graphite Bio Stock Down 1.3 %

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Graphite Bio from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Graphite Bio from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphite Bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Shares of GRPH opened at $1.89 on Monday. Graphite Bio has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $109.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 80.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 30,816 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Graphite Bio by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after buying an additional 482,238 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

