Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Infosys Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Infosys in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Infosys’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INFY. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Infosys stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. Infosys has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 8.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 27.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 206,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 44,789 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 134.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 38,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

