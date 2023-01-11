FY2024 EPS Estimates for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Cut by Analyst

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of California Water Service Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.14. The consensus estimate for California Water Service Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s FY2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $266.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 6.61%.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 1.3 %

CWT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

CWT opened at $61.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $48.46 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average of $59.35.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $30,433.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,190.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,498 shares of company stock valued at $156,572. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 731.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.